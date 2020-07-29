LSU vs. Nicholls on the verge of cancellation as SEC moves toward conference-only schedule

The long-awaited meeting between Nicholls and LSU set for Oct. 3 in Tiger Stadium is potentially on the verge of cancellation after the majority of Southeastern Conference athletic directors reportedly approved the concept of a 10-game, conference-only schedule today.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the conference-only schedule will still require ratification by SEC presidents, who are set to meet virtually on Thursday, in order to become official.

The matchup between the reigning Southland Conference Champions and the reigning National Champions would have marked the first meeting between the football programs in history.

The cancellation marks the second of the 2020 season for Nicholls, whose home matchup against Southwestern Athletic Conference competitor Mississippi Valley State University to kick off the season was cancelled after the SWAC postponed all of its fall sports to the spring.