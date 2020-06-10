NASCAR bans Confederate Flag at all Events, Properties

NASCAR announced today it will prohibit the Confederate flag from all of its events and properties.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” reads a statement by NASCAR. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”

The move comes just one day after African-American driver Bubba Wallace revealed his new paint scheme for his No. 43 Chevy, promoting Black Lives Matter and racial equality.

The car will be featured on live TV at 6 p.m., when Wallace hits the Martinsville Speedway for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.