Colonels gear up for weekend ball against Privateers

With the 13-game home opening stretch concluded, the Colonels turn their attention to the team’s first league series of the season, taking a short trip east Friday, Mar. 6 through Sunday, Mar. 8 for a three-game set at New Orleans.

The Colonels had a great Tuesday night game, taking a win from Valparaiso. With the pair of wins, the Colonels improve to an above-.500 record for the first time this year.

The first game is Friday night at 6:30 pm at UNO.