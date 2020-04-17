Nicholls Alumni Federation Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 Alumni Federation Board of Directors and officers.

Sheri Haydel Eschete (BS ‘84) has been elected as president-elect, David Heltz (BS ‘84) as vice president, Kevin George (BGS ‘96, BS ‘99, MA ‘03) as treasurer and Jennifer Smith (BA ‘09) as secretary. Brooke Huddleston (BA ’95, MEd ‘98) will serve as president and Archie Chaisson III (BS ‘08) as past-president.

New board members are LaToya Bailey (BA ’98), Gilberto Burbante (BA ’11), Garett Charpentier (AGS ’12, BS ’18), Bart Folse (BS ’07, MBA ’16) and John Warren (BA ’17).

Thad Angelloz (BA ‘03), Dr. J. Robert Field (BS ‘88, MBA ‘91), Jennifer Hodnett Ledet (BS ‘84) and Courtney Hicks Richard (BIS ‘13) are returning board members.

Alumni chapters with more than 50 members are also represented on the Board of Directors. Returning chapter presidents are Adam Lefort (BS ‘16) for the College of Business Administration, Aldrian Smith (BS ’17, MEd ‘19) for the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and Donald Kasten (BA ’04) for the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute alumni.

The Officers and Board of Directors are elected by the membership of the Nicholls Alumni Federation. Each individual chapter elects chapter representatives. Chapters with more than 50 members have a voting seat on the board of directors. Electees will take over on July 1 and will be officially installed by Dr. Jay Clune at the 2020 Alumni Federation Board of Directors Retreat this summer.

Nicholls Director of Alumni Affairs Katherine Gianelloni Mabile said this year’s election saw great participation from active alumni.

“I am excited for the year ahead. You can expect to see some great things from the Nicholls Alumni Federation because each board member brings something unique to the table,” Mabile said. “I am looking forward to a successful and productive year.”