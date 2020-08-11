Pac-12 fall 2020 college football season canceled; conference hopes to play season in spring

The Pac-12 decided to cancel its fall 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following a meeting today with conference presidents and chancellors, according to a CBS Sports report.

The conference hopes to play the season in spring 2021, according to CBS.

“Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed,” reads a news release by PAC-12. “Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility.”

Earlier today, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to cancel the fall season. The conference aims to start football in the spring as well.

According to an ESPN report, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey previously said he will watch the other Power 5 conferences “with interest” regarding their upcoming decisions on whether to play football this fall, but his focus is on his own conference.

“I don’t think that’s the right direction, really,” he recently discussed on the “Dan Patrick Show” about possibly being the only major conference to play football this season. “Could we? Certainly. There’s a difference between can you do something and should you do something in life.”

The SEC announced on July 30 it would play a 10-game, conference-only schedule and that the start of the season was delayed to Sept. 26.