Players of the Week – 03/22 – 03/28

Organized sports have been canceled or postponed in the Bayou Region and across the State due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active. We asked y’all to submit pictures and videos of your young athletes getting some outdoor time this week. We appreciate all the submissions, and please keep them coming!

Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

Click here to watch video of Gianluca, age 12, achieve 108 juggles!

Please submit video and/or pictures, along with names and ages, to drew@rushing-media to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

