Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week – 03/29 – 04/04

by
Player of the Week

Organized sports have been canceled or postponed in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!

 

Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:


 

Brylen, 11, and Ryler, 5, take out Roux for a walk.

 

Kylah, Kaleigh and Kiera get some batting practice in.

 

Eight-year-old Harper Voisin smiles from inside his kayak.

 

Grayden, 10, works on his pitching.

 

 

Rowan, 7, hits some home runs on a homemade field.

 

Liam Voisin, 10, glides across the water for his physical activity.

 

Four-year-old Rhett takes the time to smile for a photo during lightsaber practice.

 

Dylan, 24, teaches his little brother John, 11, some b-ball skills.

 



Watch this video of Jordan Matthews, 13, put in some work in basketball.

 

If you don’t see your young athlete, don’t worry! We received a lot of submissions this week, so be on the look out for next week’s. If you have yet to submit, please submit video and/or pictures, along with names and ages, to drew@rushing-media to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

 

A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week