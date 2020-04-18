Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week 04/12 – 04/18

Organized sports are currently canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!

Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:




Drew practices his route running and catching.

 

Six-year-old Tanner prepares for the Major League.

 

Antonio, a 10th grader on the Houma Christian track team, continues his training by running over 50 miles a week!

 

Lucia and Ella Jane run their homemade obstacle course to stay active.



 

Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

