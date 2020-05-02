Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week 04/26 – 05/02

by
Player of the Week

Organized sports have been canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!

Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:


Katie and Carolyn enjoy some outdoor time by the pool and in the driveway.

 

Delaney, Colin and Jules stay entertained during the break by engaging in a variety of activities.

 

 

Victoria and Eleanora play hopscotch and ride bikes to stay active.

 

Aubrey, a 13-year-old softball and volleyball player at Grand Caillou Middle School, suffered a badly broken collarbone at the end of January. Thanks to her treatment from Gulf Coast Orthopedics, she was able to recently start practicing again.



 

Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media,com to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week