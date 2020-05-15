Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week 05/10 – 05/16

Organized sports have been canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!



Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:


Gabriella goes for a run in the neighborhood to stay active.

 

Hadley has fun jumping through the sprinkler and practicing gymnastics.

 

Liam hangs on to catch some waves.

 

Harper goes through this course like a pro.



 

Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media,com to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

