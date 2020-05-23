Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week 05/17 – 05/23

by
Player of the Week

Organized sports have been canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!

Here are your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:


 

Olivia and Brooke enjoy their gymnastics team practice via zoom meeting.

 

Coltyn collects some blackberries and enjoys a day out on the water.



 

 

Allie smiles while biking around the neighborhood to stay active.

 

Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media,com to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week, Sports

by
Player of the Week