Players of the Week 05/17 – 05/23
Organized sports have been canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!
Here are your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:
Coltyn collects some blackberries and enjoys a day out on the water.
Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media,com to nominate a child for Players of the Week.
A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics: