Players of the Week 05/24 – 05/30

Organized sports were canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop kids from our community from staying active!

Here are your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

Anna received the Lacache / Montegut Middle 2019-2020 awards for Lady Knight Female Athlete of the Year, overall MVP in volleyball, Defensive MVP in softball and Defensive MVP in basketball. She also was selected to the Terrebonne Parish All-Star Basketball Team and represented LMMS Middle School / Junior High Classic at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She did all of this while remaining on the A/B Honor Roll the entire year. Way to go, Anna!

