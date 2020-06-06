Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week 05/31 – 06/06

by
Player of the Week

Organized sports were canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop kids from our community from staying active!



Here are your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:


 

Weston build up his strength.

 

Evan swings will being surrounded by bubbles.

 

Coltyn goes fishing in the bayou.

 

Carolyn enjoys a day out on the water.

 

A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week

by
Player of the Week