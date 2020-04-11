Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week – 04/05 – 04/11

by
Sports

Organized sports are currently canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!

Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

 

Payden, 6, poses for a photo in her roller blades.

 

Five-year-old Henry smiles during a water break.

 

Peyton decided to cycle 15 miles for his 15th birthday!

 

Gunner scopes out his hunting grounds with dad after a day of school work with mom.

 

Payton shows off his catch!

 

Braylon enjoys his time scooter boarding.

 

Check out this artwork by Kari, 17, and Luke, 13!

 

Watch this video of six-year-old Vivian shredding on her RipStik!



 

Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

A message from Gulf Coast Orthopedics:

