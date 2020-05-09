Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Players of the Week 05/03 – 05/09

Player of the Week, Sports

Organized sports have been canceled in the Bayou Region and across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped kids from our community from staying active!

Here are Your Players of the Week, brought to you by Gulf Coast Orthopedics:


Evan takes ATV out for a spin during a beautiful day.

 

 

Parker smiles while hanging on to his floatie.

 

Lily enjoys cycling to stay active.

 

Reid builds his strength and works on some backflips.



 

Kinley has fun pushing her dog in a stroller and fishing.

 

Please submit video and/or pictures with names and ages to drew@rushing-media,com to nominate a child for Players of the Week.

