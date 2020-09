Four local teams will kick off their seasons under the “Thursday Night Lights” as schedules have changed to accommodate a shortage in officials.

H.L. Bourgeois Braves will travel to take on Ellender Patriots at 7 p.m.

Berwick Panthers will travel to take on Vandebilt Catholic Terriers at 7 p.m.

Ascension Christian will travel to take on Houma Christian at 7 p.m.

Here’s wishing all our teams a successful season!