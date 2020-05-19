Rec 2/3 Announces Reopening of Softball, Baseball Fields

From Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2/3:

RECREATION DISTRICT 2/3 in conjunction with TPCG is proud to announce the reopening of the baseball & softball fields inside Rec district 2/3 for practices & games while maintaining and following the strict guidelines set below. Please read and abide by all the guidelines of the guidance below. To schedule a field, please contact the Rec 2/3 director at r23director@yahoo.com.

RECREATION DISTRICT 2/3 Phase 1 – Outdoor Sports and Activities Re-opening START DATE: May 15, 2020 – Non-Contact Sports Only

The Office of State Fire Marshal is providing you with this update in conjunction with the Office of the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Health to keep you up-to-date with information as it becomes available during our battle with COVID-19. Recreation District 2/3, which includes Bayou Country Sportsplex, will comply, and enforce the guidance and recommendations set forth.

The state of Louisiana has identified non-contact or limited contact sports, such as disc golf, baseball, softball, and tennis. The state is still working on details for contact sports such as soccer, basketball, and others. Outdoor sports must adhere to the strict mitigation standards and social distancing measures below to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidance below applies to non-contact sport activities ONLY (e.g. baseball, softball, tennis, disc golf). These requirements and guidelines supplement and do not replace any directives or guidance provided by other state agencies, boards and commissions, or other authorities having jurisdiction. Where conflicts occur, the stricter of the requirements will apply.

Every attempt is being made to highlight each step so please read through this entire document in context. COVID-19 is a highly contagious and deadly disease. Everyone’s cooperation is critical to the success towards defeating this disease. Additional guidance will continue to be provided as each update comes out.

Social Distancing and Safety Rules:

1. When possible, maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals not within the same household. In addition, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation are recommended to all individuals. Individuals 65 years or older, people of all ages with poor control of medical issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for getting very sick or dying from COVID-19 and should strictly adhere to all CDC guidelines, and are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. If any individual feels ill or under the weather, you are encouraged to stay home

2. No one with a fever shall be allowed to enter the park. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should not attend events. Recreation District 2/3 reserves the right to have temperature check stations at events.

3. All teams must sanitize their dugout prior to entering. This can be done with a sanitizing spray or a team can use a bleach water mixture in a small sprayer. This must be done prior to players entering dugouts.

4. Only 9 players allowed in the dugout at one time. Others should be outside of the dugout while waiting for the appropriate time.

5. Parents, coaches, players, and umpires should wait in the cars until 15 minutes prior to game time, there will be only on-field warmup and all parents, coaches, players, and umpires should exit the facility immediately at the conclusion of play.

6. No team water coolers allowed. Only personal player coolers allowed.

7. All fans must social distance and maintain 6 feet of separation from others. We understand that families may sit together. We have no way to know who is truly in a family at the ballpark. With that said, no more than 2 adults will be allowed to be within 6 feet of each other. Group seating shall not exceed 10 people and should be limited to persons who are members of the same household. Stands will be closed…please bring chairs. Expect to sit spread out down foul lines and please do not congregate in one area.

8. No tents larger than 10’ x 10’ will be allowed in the parks. If using a tent, only family members are allowed under the tent. Social distancing still applies for more than 2 adults under the tent closer than 6ft.

9. If we have an issue with Social Distancing of any type. The manager will be asked to rectify the situation immediately. If the situation is not fixed immediately, the team not social distancing will be removed from the park.

10. If a coach approaches an umpire to argue a call and gets inside of 6 feet, he is ejected immediately. Second offense by a team, the team is forfeited out of the event.

11. Teams must clean their dugout completely upon leaving. No one is to enter the dugout area until all people have left the dugout from the previous game.

12. Teams are asked to vacate the park after their games are over to keep the capacity of the park down to a minimum.

13. No Hi Fives or Handshakes between teams, coaches, or umpires before or after the game.

14. If entry and exit locations are established, teams should utilize them accordingly. Some facilities may not be able to have separate entrances but where feasible, they must be utilized by teams.

Checklist for Park Staff

Actively enforce the capacity and social distancing requirements and manage the visitors’ movements.

Ensure the exterior waiting areas are not blocked.

Check staff for fever daily.

Keep at least 6 feet from other employees and visitors.

Frequent handwashing is the most important hand hygiene that can be done to stop the spread of COVID-19. Gloves are recommended when touching products, goods, money, and credit cards but are otherwise not recommended for tasks that do not normally require gloves.

If gloves are not available, use hand sanitizer between each task and after client interaction.

Equipment or other items you touch often should be cleaned and sanitized as often as needed.

Clean and sanitize surfaces that customers touch often, like gate handles, handrails, chairs, etc. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces, as well as high-touch surfaces, followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in community settings. Follow the CDC guidance for proper cleaning and disinfecting.

Clean and disinfect the restrooms at least 4 times a day or more.

Do not touch the spectators or players.

Steps for Cleaning and Sanitizing High-Usage Areas

1. First, clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. 2. Then, use disinfectant.

If possible, use EPA-registered household disinfectant.

Follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product.

Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface. Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection and ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Some bleaches, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing or for whitening, may not be suitable for disinfection. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.

Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Leave the solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.

To make a bleach solution, mix: 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) of bleach per gallon of water; or

4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water.

Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.

Thank You, we look forward to seeing players back on the fields! Let’s Play Ball!!

Photo by Eduardo Balderas.