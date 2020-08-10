Report: Big Ten Conference Votes to Cancel 2020 Football Season
According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten conference has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season amidst growing concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A formal announcement is expected to come on Tuesday.
According to the report, the university presidents voted 12-2 on Sunday to to cancel fall sports within their conference.
The Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports on Saturday; the same day the Big Ten halted football practices.