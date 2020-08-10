Report: College football could be canceled

College football could be canceled for the upcoming fall season.

Reports online from sources such as Sports Illustrated are pointing towards seasons being canceled after high-level meetings that are scheduled for this week.

According to sports insiders Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger, a series of meetings this week among the “Power 5” conferences will likely result in the postponing of college fall sports until 2021.

The Big Ten and PAC-12 have calls scheduled for Tuesday of this week. The SI report shares that other conference calls are coming since the MAC’s decision to cancel their season.

A uniform decision among the remaining conferences is expected.