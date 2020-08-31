Report: High school volleyball games to start in Phase 2

Local high school volleyball teams will be able to play games in Phase 2 of Louisiana’s reopening plan while adjusting to some COVID-19 precautions, according to a Livingston Parish News report.

A memo from Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt sent to schools today says volleyball season will start in Phase 2 with no more than 25 total students allowed in a gym during matches and essential personnel limited to 10 adults, according to Livingston News.

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 until Sept. 11.

“With new information, we’re able to move forward with volleyball in Phase 2,” Hoyt said. “We’re just basically trying to get our kids back playing.”

Teams will be allowed to take part in two inter-squad scrimmages between Monday and Saturday, with the first match of the season set for Sept. 8, according to Livingston News.

The report noted other safety measures for this season:

* No jamborees, tournaments or tri-matches will be held this season.

• All matches will be 3/5.

• Inter-squad scrimmages and Volleyball matches can be played in Phase 2 if the guidelines above are followed.

• All facilities are required to be sanitized prior to use by different groups.

• Face masks, temperature checks and social distancing are required. Athletes may choose not to wear face masks while playing.

• There will not be a minimum game requirement.

Photo by Vince Fleming.