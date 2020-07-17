Report: Southern and Grambling expected to cancel 2020 season; SWAC to possibly cancel fall sports

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is expected to announce Monday that it will cancel fall sports, according to a Friday report by Brett McMurphy of the Stadium network.

In Louisiana, Southern University and Grambling State University are members of this conference.

This report is not 100 percent, however, as SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said Friday afternoon that the report by McMurphy is incorrect.

“That report is 100 percent inaccurate and premature,” McClelland told reporters with KTVE in Monroe. “We do have a meeting scheduled for Monday. It’s a meeting that’s been on the books now for a week and a half in our ongoing discussions about what we’re supposed to do or what we will do with our sporting events. We will get together Monday with the council of presidents and we will have a decision as to whether we’re going to delay, keep course or move sports to the spring.”