REPORTS: LHSAA approves high school football contact, moves season up

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) approved allowing high school football contact drills to begin on Thursday, September 10, and moving the official start of the season up to October 1 through October 3, FOX 8 reported.

Previously, games were set to kick off Oct. 1-3.

The decision was based on a report by Dr. Greg Stewart of Tulane, the chairman of the LHSAA’s Sports Medicine Committee, according to FOX 8.

Under the plan, schools will still play eight regular-season games and will have traditional playoff brackets, according to the Advocate. FOX 8 noted that teams will be allowed to play scrimmages at the end of September.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said attendance at LHSAA events will continue to evolve based on changing COVID-19 guidelines on gathering in groups, which comes from the state, but as of now, the plan is to allow 50% capacity, according to FOX 8.