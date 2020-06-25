Saints release statement after announcement of seating changes due to COVID-19 crisis

Looks like a few fans might be losing their coveted seats this upcoming season.

The NFL owners approved in a meeting today to cover seats closest to the field to protect coaches and players during the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, the Saints released the following statement:

“Based on the NFL meeting today, it will be mandated that stadiums cover the first eight rows in the stadiums. This covering is being done for the health and safety of players, staff, employees, fans and broadcasters. We are already in the process of working with and reaching out to out season ticket holders and making it a priority to accommodate and relocate them. We will also offer them a number of options for the 2020 season including a refund or credit and it will not impact their season ticket holder status moving forward.”

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the covering replacing the seats could also be used for signage and advertisements, but that would be determined on a team by team basis.

The change will be applied at every stadium.