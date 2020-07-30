SEC approves conference-only schedule; LSU vs. Nicholls to be put on hold

Southeastern Conference presidents have officially approved the 10-game, conference-only schedule for the upcoming season proposed yesterday by conference athletic directors.

In a statement released this afternoon, the SEC also confirmed that the scheduled start date for the season has been pushed back three weeks to Sept. 26.

Under the proposal, each team in the SEC’s East and West Divisions will receive an additional two games against opponents from the opposite division.

Each team will have a mid-season bye week, as well as an open date on Dec. 12.

The SEC is still set to host its regular conference championship game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, on Dec. 19 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

For LSU, the new schedule means the loss of a key matchup against the University of Texas set for Sept. 12 in Tiger Stadium, as well as the first meeting in program history between LSU and Nicholls set for Oct. 3.

The Tigers also will lose games against the University of Texas at San Antonio and Rice University.

The SEC will release the revised schedule at a later date.