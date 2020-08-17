Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

SEC releases schedule; LSU ready to defend National Championship

The SEC has released the full schedule for their conference, revealing to LSU who their opponents will be in their quest to defend their National Championship title.



 

(The SEC’s release of a schedule does not guarantee a season will be played.)

 

Sept. 26 — Mississippi State at LSU

Oct. 3 — LSU at Vanderbilt



Oct. 10 — Missouri at LSU

Oct. 17 — LSU at Florida

Oct. 24 — South Carolina at LSU



Oct. 31 — LSU at Auburn

Nov. 7 — Bye

Nov. 14 — Alabama at LSU



Nov. 21 — LSU at Arkansas

Nov. 28 — LSU at Texas A&M

Dec. 5 — Ole Miss at LSU



 

The SEC championship game will be Dec. 19.

 

Image courtesy of LSU social media. 

