SEC releases schedule; LSU ready to defend National Championship
The SEC has released the full schedule for their conference, revealing to LSU who their opponents will be in their quest to defend their National Championship title.
(The SEC’s release of a schedule does not guarantee a season will be played.)
Sept. 26 — Mississippi State at LSU
Oct. 3 — LSU at Vanderbilt
Oct. 10 — Missouri at LSU
Oct. 17 — LSU at Florida
Oct. 24 — South Carolina at LSU
Oct. 31 — LSU at Auburn
Nov. 7 — Bye
Nov. 14 — Alabama at LSU
Nov. 21 — LSU at Arkansas
Nov. 28 — LSU at Texas A&M
Dec. 5 — Ole Miss at LSU
The SEC championship game will be Dec. 19.
Image courtesy of LSU social media.