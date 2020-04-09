So long, Spring Sports; LHSAA cancels spring season

So long, spring sports.

The LHSAA has cancelled all spring sports regular seasons and the respective spring sports championships, as well as all remaining 2019-2020 winter sports championships.

In a release signed by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine dated April 9, Bonine shares that the LHSAA Executive Committee, on recommendation from their office and staff, approved the cancellation of spring sports.

“This decision was not in haste and was discussed with tremendous concern for those senior athletes being affected. We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment, just like we did for boys’ basketball championships, unfortunately, circumstances today are tremendously different than circumstances were that week in March.

“We understand the hardships and disappointments everyone, especially the class of 202, is enduring due to the closure of schools facilities, but our unwavering focus must now remain on doing our part by continuing to follow any/all mitigation measure sets forth by our Governor.”