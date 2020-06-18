South Lafourche Coach tests Positive for COVID-19; Some sports activities put on Hold

A South Lafourche High School cheerleading coach tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, Brian Callais, Athletic Director, confirmed with the Times.

Callais said the coach, who is not a staff member, is showing mild symptoms and is doing fine.

Because some of the cheerleaders play other sports — in addition to the cheerleading program — volleyball, girls’ basketball and softball are shut down until July 6, Callais said.

Callais said although the school has been following the correct coronavirus safety guidelines, they have been concerned about this since the pandemic started.

“Everyone is doing the best they can,” he added. “We’re going to keep going as normal…We put our other coaches on alert, making sure they do temperature checks every morning before they come into school. And we’ll go from there.”