Southland Hogs are ‘Ready to Play’

Although this year’s high school season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some local baseball players will still get their chance to shine this summer.

The Southland Hogs will host tryouts on Sunday, May 24 for the upcoming American Legion summer season.

“I think all of the kids who got their high school seasons cut short are really itching to play, and I’m itching to go as a coach,” said coach Joe Teuton. “Everybody I’ve been talking to can’t wait to get out on the field.”

Teuton also touched on the importance of the league for young athletes.

“There are two things [American Legion Baseball] does well for us,” he said. “It gets the underclassmen prepared for the next high school season. For the older guys and the guys who have a chance to play at the next level, it gives them exposure, with all of these college coaches at all of these tournaments. It just gives them some exposure they might not get on their high school team.”

Tryouts begin this Sunday for children ages 14-16 at 2 p.m. Ages 17 and 18 begin after that at 4:30 p.m. Teuton said there will be three teams that will be divided by age groups. Players from Terrebonne and Lafourche are welcome to try out. More information is on the Southland Hogs Baseball Facebook page, which can be found here.

The teams will play in at least five tournaments at different venues in various cities including, Lake Charles; New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Panama City, Florida. All the venues will be following social distancing guidelines, Teuton said.

“We will follow any rules they want us to follow,” he continued. “The kids are just ready to go, and we’re just ready to play.”