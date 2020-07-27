Southland Hogs carrying momentum into Dixie World Series semifinals

The Southland Hogs 17U and 18U teams are carrying momentum into their respective semifinal matchups this evening.

In the Pre-Major Dixie World Series, which is being played in Guntersville, Ala., the 17U team advanced to the semifinals after beating a team from Texas and the hosting Guntersville team by a combined score of 18-7.

The 17U Hogs will face Madison County, Fla. today at 6 p.m.

The 18U team pretty much rolled through the competition as well, winning their first three games by a combined score of 22-10 in the Majors Dixie World Series that’s being held in Ozark, Ala.

The Hogs’ closest game came against a South Carolina team yesterday. A one-all game until the 5th inning, the Hogs scored four runs to go up 5-1. After the opposing team brought a runner home, the Hogs were able to hold them off to secure the 5-2 victory.

“It could’ve went either way; the ball kind of fell our way yesterday,” said coach Joe Teuton.

If they win their semifinal game at 6 p.m. against the host team, Teuton said, the 18U Hogs will play tomorrow at the same time for the championship game.

Already a noteworthy summer for the Southland Hogs organization, the 18U and 17U team had a 20-7-1 and 12-5 overall record, respectively, heading into the tournament, and took home state championships at the Dixie State Baseball Tournament.

“This wouldn’t be possible without all the players and the parents giving up their summer to get to this point,” Teuton added. “Hats off to our players, parents and coaches.”