Southland Hogs Claim Southwest Shootout Championship Victory

The Southland Hogs picked up a dominant championship win this weekend at the Southwest Shootout in the Lake Charles and Lafayette area.

The Hogs finished the tournament with a 5-0 record and out-scored their opponents 58-8 on the weekend.

Head Coach Joe Teuton said the win was an exciting one for the team, and his players “did everything they were supposed to do.”

He credited the Hogs’ pitching performance as playing a significant role in their victory.

“It was awesome,” Teuton said. “We have a pretty good team, so I think our guys expected to win, but it’s always good to show up on Sunday and championship day, and the kids are really excited about it.”

Even as the Hogs picked up convincing win after convincing win throughout the weekend, Teuton said he stressed to them the importance of doing their part and controlling what they could control.

“If you take care of your part, the team wins will come. Everybody has to do what they need to do individually,” Teuton said.

With the impact of COVID-19 cutting high school baseball seasons short, Teuton said the win was especially meaningful to high school seniors.

He compared the feeling of the weekend to that of the excitement and energy of the first day of high school practice.

“It was so awesome for the high school senior guys to get out there and basically get back on track and get back to feeling really good about baseball,” Teuton said, “The games meant something. It was enjoyable…We’ve kind of learned something through the pandemic deal: you can’t take anything for granted because it can be taken away [from] you so quickly.”

The Hogs will be back in action on Wednesday with a double header ahead of their next tournament in Mississippi this weekend.

On June 25 through 28, the team is set to host an American Legion tournament at Southland Field in Houma.