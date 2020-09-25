Terrebonne High cancels remaining home cross country meets

Terrebonne High School has canceled its remaining two cross country meets that were scheduled for today and September 30.

According to Marty Collins, Terrebonne Cross Country coach, today’s meet is canceled because of recent rains making the course too wet. The Sept. 30 meet is canceled because of high school football needing the stadium.

Collins shared that the cross county team will instead be participating in a meet at Thibodaux High on October 1, and will be hosting the Parish Championship on October 20.