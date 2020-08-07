Terrebonne Parish high school sports to resume on Monday

After cancelling all extracurricular activities for a period of time beginning on July 14, the Terrebonne Parish School District is allowing sports to resume on Monday.

Sports that are set to return to practice and workouts include volleyball, cross country, swimming and football.

TPSD Superintendent Philip Martin said that strict health and safety protocols will stay in place as workouts start back up.

Football, in particular, will be limited to what activities can take place. Martin said that coaches will be able to set their own schedule if they choose to restart practice.

“It’s non-contact. It’s just drills, workouts, exercise, conditioning. It’s not full-scale practice. It’s a phased-in thing that has to happen,” Martin said.

Martin said the decision to allow sports to resume came in response to athletes’ and coaches’ concerns that they would not be prepared or properly conditioned for their sports, if and when their seasons start. Thus, the district decided to allow practice and workouts to start again “under strict guidelines.”

“Our kids want to get back. Our coaches want to get back, and it’s not a large number. It’s a smaller number of people. It’s much easier to social distance and take care of a handful than it is hundreds,” Martin said.

The decision comes after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s announcement that the start date for football games has been postponed to Oct. 8, while the start date for volleyball games has been moved to Sept. 8.