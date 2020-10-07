Terrebonne Parish Recreation suspending all programs beginning Thursday due to Hurricane Delta

From Terrebonne Parish Recreation:

Terrebonne Parish Recreation announces the suspension of all programs beginning Thursday, October 8, 2020, in anticipation of the projected landfall of Hurricane Delta.

All TPR sponsored activity; including sports practices, open gym, recreation games, coach badges and all other activities will be suspended through Monday October 12, 2020.

The Terrebonne Recreation offices will be closed during this time while TPR employees are assigned to other storm duties for Terrebonne Parish Government.

Attached is a listing of suspended games scheduled for Saturday October 10, 2020.



Please follow our page for updates posted related to resuming operations and for the location, days and times of 2020 Basketball in-person registration and coach credentials which are scheduled to continue through the next 2 weeks.

Online Basketball registration is still available at TPREC.ORG.

Stay Safe and Keep Dry!