The Saints are Coming! 2020 schedule released

The Saints announced their schedule for the 2020 season yesterday! While we still don’t know what games will look like for fans, we sure are pumped to see the games we have scheduled!

The season kicks off with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who has joined the ranks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in an afternoon game in the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 13 at 3:25 p.m.

An exciting road trip is early on the schedule with the Saints then traveling to Las Vegas for Monday Night Football against the Raiders on September 21 at 7:15 p.m. The next week is another prime-time game, when the Saints host the Green Bay Packers on September 27 on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints will host another Monday Night Football game on October 4, against the Los Angeles Chargers. The home game on October 25, against the Carolina Panther will be an interesting one as Teddy Bridgewater is taking the helm as quarterback. The last part of the season will includes a huge home game against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on December 20.

Christmas will be Black and Gold this year, as the Saints host the Minnesota Vikings on December 25, with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff!

The 2020 Saints season schedule is:

Sunday 9/13, 3:25 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay

Monday 9/21, 7:15 p.m., at Las Vegas

Sunday 9/27, 7:20 p.m., vs. Green Bay

Sunday 10/4, noon, vs. Detroit

Monday 10/12, 7:15 p.m., vs. Los Angeles Chargers

BYE WEEK

Sunday 10/25, noon, vs. Carolina

Sunday 11/1, 3:25 p.m., at Chicago

Sunday 11/8, 7:20 p.m., at Tampa Bay

Sunday 11/15, 3:25 p.m., vs. San Francisco

Sunday 11/22, noon, vs. Atlanta

Sunday 11/29, 3:05 p.m., at Denver

Sunday 12/6, noon, at Atlanta

Sunday 12/13, 3:25 p.m., at Philadelphia

Sunday 12/20, 3:25 p.m., vs. Kansas City

Friday 12/25, 3:30 p.m., vs. Minnesota

Sunday 1/3, noon, at Carolina