TPR announces registration period for fall sports

The Terrebonne Parish Recreation Department announced the registration periods for several sports yesterday. Youth Cheer, Youth Volleyball, and Youth Football will open for registration in July.

Registration will be available online, in person at the recreation office, or at participating neighborhood gyms. If you are registering athletes using the 2020 COVID-19 baseball or softball credit, you must register in person at the TPR office. If you are looking for more information about our programs or office, please visit www.TPRec.org.

Details and age groups for each sport are as follows:

Youth Football

2020 registration period will be opened on July 4, 2020; dependent on the guidance provided from the State of Louisiana Governor’s Executive Order as it relates to the release of Outdoor Youth Contact Sports as part of the COVID-19 phased re-opening plans. Additional Information will be released on or around June 28, 2020. Games are scheduled to start September 12, 2020.

2020 Football Leagues will be as follows:

Pee-Wee (7-8 Year Olds)

Jr. Varsity (9-10 Year Olds)

Varsity (11-12 Year Olds)

Youth Volleyball

2020 registration period will be opened on July 4, 2020; dependent on the guidance provided from the State of Louisiana Governor’s Executive Order as it relates to the release of Indoor organized Youth Sports events as part of the COVID-19 phased re-opening plans. Additional Information will be released on or around June 28, 2020. Games are scheduled to start September 12, 2020.

2020 Volleyball Leagues will be as follows:

Pee-Wee (8-9 Year Olds)

Jr. Varsity (10-11 Year Olds)

Varsity (12-14 Year Olds)

Youth Cheer

2020 registration period will be opened on July 4, 2020; dependent on the guidance provided from the State of Louisiana Governor’s Executive Order as it relates to the release of Outdoor Youth Contact Sports and Recreation Football Season as part of the COVID-19 phased re-opening plans. Additional Information will be released on or around June 28, 2020. Games are scheduled to start September 12, 2020.