TPSD taking “wait-and-see” approach to Aug. 3 football practice start date

The Terrebonne Parish School District has not yet determined whether football teams in the district will begin practice on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s intended start date of Aug. 3.

The LHSAA announced in a memo last night that, despite Louisiana remaining in Phase Two until at least Aug.7, member school football teams will be allowed to begin practicing on Aug. 3 with safety protocols put into place.

However, TPSD is assessing the state of COVID-19 to determine when football practices for high schools in the district will begin.

“As it stands right now, it’s a wait-and-see. Mr. [Philip] Martin and I did speak this morning, and the bottom line is it’s a wait-and-see to see where we are when it comes to, not only the phases, but to see where we are with the infection rate,” TPSD Secondary Education Supervisor Mark Torbert said.

On July 14, TPSD announced that all extracurricular activities, including athletics, would be put on hold “until further notice.” The decision was made to limit the exposure of students and athletes to the spread of COVID-19.