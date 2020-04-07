Tunica Hills WMA Closed to Non-Turkey Hunters on Weekends in April

With more families spending time outside during this pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding the public that Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is closed to all users during weekends in April except turkey hunter lottery participants.

The closure is to protect the public during weekend turkey lottery hunts on the WMA and is part of the 2019-20 hunting season regulations. Turkey lottery hunts will be held April 11-12 and April 18-19 with open turkey hunting scheduled for April 25-26. The WMA is still open to the public during weekdays in April.

LDWF would also alert the public that Clark’s Creek State Park in Mississippi, which offers nature hiking near the Tunica Hills WMA, is closed as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on Tunica Hills WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills.