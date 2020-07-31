Two CCA baseball players ink scholarships to play at the next level

Two former Covenant Christian Academy (CCA) baseball players are bringing their talents to the next level.

Yesterday evening, Trenton Holloway and Isaiah Levens signed scholarships to officially join their respective colleges.

“Honestly, it feels great, just being able to have the opportunity to go and play at the next level,” Holloway said hours before signing. “It’s what I’ve been working for since I was a little kid; it feels good to have a dream come true.”

Holloway will step on the diamond for Xavier University, which he feels is a good fit for him. “It’s a new surrounding in a city that I love; I’ve loved New Orleans ever since I was young, going there all the time,” he continued. “I know some people who have been going [to Xavier], and the coaches are really good.”

A versatile athlete, Holloway played an array of positions for the Lions.

“I’ve seen him develop; he’s always been a great athlete,” said Joe Teuton, CCA baseball coach, after adding that both his former players have all the tools to succeed at the next level.

“I learned that the easiest way to get things that you want is to put in the hard work for it,” Holloway shared on his time at CCA. “You can never slack off and take a day off; somebody is going to pass you up.”

Holloway said he aims to make a name for himself while playing for his new school and is looking forward to acquiring an education that’s going to help his future.

“I think that Trenton [Holloway] can step in right away at Xavier University to compete for a starting position,” Teuton said, “and really deliver.”

Holloway added: “Thanks to all the people who’ve helped me get to where I am, and I promise to do big things when I get there.”

Levens is headed to Southwest Mississippi Community College, which he said feels like home. “It’s a great school to play for and a great stage to start off my college career,” he said.

The standout pitched and played third base for CCA. During his time there, Levens worked on bettering himself as a teammate and as a man, he said, and learned how to focus on what he wanted in life to achieve his goals.

“What sticks out for me is my coach [Teuton] because without my coach, I wouldn’t be able to accomplish anything as for as baseball…As dedicated I am, he’s 10 times more dedicated,” Levens continued. “He works hard for us…My coach really helped me to set my path.”

Teuton noted that Southwest Mississippi only gives four out-of-state scholarships — and Levens is one of the four. He said the young athlete will make an impact at third base, but his ticket is pitching.

“When it’s all said and done, I think by the time he leaves junior college, he’ll have a few really nice offers from some Division I schools,” Teuton continued. “And possibly with Isaiah’s body-build, he might even get paid to play baseball one day.”

Levens shared that he not only wants to become a better baseball player during his time at Southwest Mississippi, but also “further my education and further things I want to do in life, as far as school or a job. Even if it’s not baseball, I really just want to go out there and succeed.”