VCHS Appoints Chad Menard as Head Baseball Coach

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head baseball coach. Mr. Chad Menard has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt baseball program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Menard, a native of Eunice, Louisiana, has 20 years of coaching experience at the high school and college levels. In 2000, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Human Performance from McNeese State University and furthered his education earning a Masters in Health Promotions from McNesse in 2006. In 2000, Menard began his coaching and teaching career at Iowa High School and in 2003 won a district championship, being named the Southwest Louisiana Big Schools Coach of the Year. From 2004-2007, he was an assistant coach and HPRE Instructor at Louisiana State University – Eunice, where his accolades continued, earning a NJCAA Division II National Championship title in 2006.

For the next 10 years, Menard took on the title of head baseball coach, teacher, and administrator at DeRidder High School, where he earned the title “Winningest Coach in School History,” with a record of 213-175. His accolades there included 3 District Championships, 5 Coach of the Year Awards, 3 All-American players, and 8 All-State players. In 2018, Menard and his team were the 4A State Runner-Ups and earned most wins in a season for the DeRidder High School (35.) Menard spent this last school year (2019-2020) as the head baseball coach and teacher at New Iberia Senior High School, where his team’s season ended short due to COVID-19, but earned 4th in power rankings for the 2020 season. Menard will join the Vandebilt Catholic faculty this school year.

Menard stated, “Vandebilt Catholic is a golden opportunity for me and my family. I am thankful to be chosen as head baseball coach and I’m ready to take off!”

Menard and his wife, JoAnna, have five children, Chipper, Alexis, Baylie, Krash, and Ashlyn.

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Chad Menard for his commitment to the baseball program and to continuing the tradition of excellence of a Vandebilt Catholic education.