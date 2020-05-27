VCHS appoints new Head Boys Basketball Coach

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head basketball coach. Mr. Brandon Brown has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt boys basketball program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Brown, a native of Houma, LA has five years of coaching experience at the high school level. After graduating from Terrebonne High School in 1999, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Social Science from Tulane University, where he was also a member of the Tulane basketball team for four years. He then played professional basketball overseas for nearly ten years. Shortly after he returned to the states, Brown began teaching in the Terrebonne Parish school system. He has taught 5th and 6th grade math and science at Legion Park Elementary and Southdown Elementary over the course of the past 5 years. He has also worked in the summer camp programs in Terrebonne Parish, and was inducted into the Terrebonne High School Hall of Fame in 2014. Brown will join the Vandebilt Catholic faculty in the fall.

Brown stated, “I’m truly excited and grateful for this opportunity to lead the varsity boys basketball program. I’m looking forward to continuing Vandebilt Catholic’s tradition of providing a holistic experience through education and athletics. My vision for the program is to develop and maintain a program that is high in character, leadership, and a strong work ethic. If I can be successful serving those needs of my players, then winning will follow.”

Vandebilt Catholic High School congratulates Brandon Brown for his commitment to the boys basketball program and to continuing the tradition of excellence of a Vandebilt Catholic education.