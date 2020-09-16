Port Fourchon ends all GLPC Storm Phases for Hurricane Sally

Port Fourchon announced in its final Hurricane Sally update on Wednesday morning that it is ending all Great Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) Storm Phases and returning to its normal operations, as all hurricane watches and warnings have expired for the Port Fourchon area.

Roads are opened to traffic, and LA 1 bridge tolls in Leeville have been reinstated. In addition, Captain of the Port for MSU Houma/Morgan City has declared the port open with no restrictions.

The Emergency Storm Harbor Marina has been deactivated, and “all vessels in the marina must be cleared per ordinance guidelines,” GLPC said in a press release.

“As always, we will continue to keep you updated with any weather-related issues. Thank you for staying informed with us through this weather event,” GLPC said.