President Directs Treasury to Defer Tax Deadline For Cornoavirus Victims

The Associated Press reported, March 12, that the President announced a deferral on tax deadlines for those impacted by the coronavirus.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump announced he was using his emergency authority to ask the Treasury Department to allow those negatively affected by Covid-19, to defer taxes beyond April 15, according to the AP.

Taxpayers can get an automatic extension on filing their tax returns, however they must pay taxes on the estimated amount they will owe when they do file, under current IRS rules, said the AP.