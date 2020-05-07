State cases rise to 30,652; Terrebonne, Lafourche report new deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 30,652. That’s 253 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 41 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,135 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 73. (Probable deaths is updated weekly.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/2 is 20,316. That’s 3,013 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 693 cases, 1 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 55.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 499 cases, 23 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are reporting 35 deaths, 1 more than TOHSEP reported yesterday. (3 more than the state reported.)

Statewide, there are 1,432 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 189 are on ventilators. That’s 33 less patients than yesterday, but 2 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 8,913 tests* have been completed by their lab and 191,854 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 200,767, which is 6,095 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 413 state tests, 16 more than yesterday; and 3,721 commercial tests, 175 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 251 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 3,305 commercial tests, 221 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.