Al Copeland Foundation donates Meals, Snacks to Local Healthcare Workers

Today, local healthcare workers were treated to free meals, snacks and drinks, made possible through a joint effort by the Al Copeland Foundation (ACF) and its partnership with the Bayou Community Foundation and Feeding the Bayou.

“We are thrilled to work with Feeding the Bayou on this endeavor in the Bayou Region thanks to our grant from Bayou Community Foundation. Together we are able to meet a larger need,” said Al Copeland, Jr., CEO and chairman of the Al Copeland Foundation. “We are working with local restaurants to fulfill many of the food needs for the hospital employees while at the same time providing much needed income to their businesses.”

The Al Copeland Foundation recently received a $10,000 grant from the Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief. This morning, the grant was put to good use — as Thibodaux Regional Health System received 100 meals from La Casa Del Sol, delivered by Feeding the Bayou, and the Oaks of Houma was given an assortment of snacks, energy drinks and Gatorade, among other items.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said it’s great how ACF and other organizations like Bayou Community Foundation and Feeding the Bayou are coming to the aid of the community during the pandemic and getting food delivered to the different medical facilities.

“It’s so critical right now, especially during this time of sadness with people dying and suffering,” he said. “It’s refreshing to see.”

Today’s deliveries were part of the Al Copeland Foundation’s ongoing “Be A Hero. Thank A Hero.” campaign.

The Copeland family started the campaign with a $10,000 donation to provide essential care packages, and has since delivered to the following hospitals: Touro, Ochsner Kenner, Ochsner Northshore, Our Lady of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, St. Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, St. Charles Parish Hospital, Ochsner Baton Rouge, Ochsner St. Bernard, Terrebonne General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center Shreveport, Ochsner Baptist, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, AMG Physical Rehabilitation Hospital and Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The grocery items vary per delivery location and include various items such as fresh produce, dairy items, meat, poultry, protein and breakfast bars, juices, water, paper towels, toilet paper, etc.

The non-profit organization — founded in 2008 in honor of Al Copeland Sr. who died of Merkel Cell Carcinoma — supports new local cancer research, education and patient programs at the Copeland-LSU Health Science Center Partnership in Viruses, Cancer and Immunotherapy. More information on the Al Copeland Foundation can be found here.

“I was good friends with Al Copeland Sr. and am also with his son,” Dove shared. “Al Copeland Sr. was a very giving gentleman throughout his life, and his son is following his footsteps and doing the same thing.”