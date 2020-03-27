Community donates 250 meals to Thibodaux Regional Medical Staff

One positive that’s come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is the response from the Bayou Region citizens. As our first responders and healthcare professionals fight against the virus on the front lines, other locals are doing their part to support them.

Members of the Bayou Country Club community and other Thibodaux residents pitched in to purchase 250 meals for the Thibodaux Regional Health System’s medical staff.

The food was cooked and delivered by Grady V’s American Bistro.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude for the awesome community we get to serve every day!!! THANK YOU,” reads a Facebook post by Grady V’s. “And to the health care workers on the front line: We love you. We appreciate you. And we are grateful for your work every day. We hope this meal helps bring a smile to your faces while you’re busy being our heroes through this crisis.”

Jeanine van der Loo, organizer of the event, said she wanted to do something for Thibodaux Regional’s staff after reading what medical professionals were going through across the world. “They’re working long hours, and sometimes they don’t have anything to eat besides vending machine food,” she continued.

Originally, van der Loo reached out to her Bayou Country neighbors. But the word quickly spread, and other citizens wanted to help out as well. She said even someone from Portland called to order a meal.

Grady V’s announced the initiative yesterday, and by 5 p.m. that day, it reached its 250 max, van der Loo said.

Van der Loo said she wants to do another one in a couple of weeks where the whole town and multiple restaurants get involved.

“[Health care workers] are giving themselves,” she added. “They are the heroes.”