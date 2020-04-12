Easter morning rescue proves successful for tiny dog

Around 8:48 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, Easter morning, a report was received of a small dog in distress on Bayou Gardens Boulevard near the Southland Mall.

Responding deputies found a small black and white dog in the middle of traffic, posing a hazard to itself as well as motorists.

After activating their emergency lights to ensure safety, deputies retrieved the dog who was full of painful burrs. The dog was placed in a patrol unit and an attempt was made to remove the stickers. Although the dog was patient during the attempt, deputies realized help from experts was required.

The dog was taken to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter where workers will shave it, remove any burrs stuck to its skin, and attempt to locate its owner.