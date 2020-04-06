Glass Company Builds New Equipment to Protect Chabert’s Staff against COVID-19

There’s a new tool that’s being used in hospitals across the country to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. Thanks to Quality Glass & Lock, 2604 La. Highway 182 E. in Bayou Vista, one of Houma’s hospitals just received this crucial instrument.

The company donated a COVID-19 intubation acrylic protection box to Chabert Medical Center.

Co-owner Ted Blanco said he and his wife Christine Blanco were contacted by a representative from Chabert on Friday about building the box. By the next morning, the two had it complete.

“‘This is perfect; this is perfect,’ they said,’” Blanco remembered. “They were crying.”

The doctors and nurses offered to pitch in for the protective equipment, Blanco said, but they had no intention of charging them. “It’s not the time to make the people on the front lines pay for their protection,” he continued.

The box, which has some reports tracing its origin back to a Taiwanese doctor, shields medical staff during intubation — a procedure that prepares the patient to be connected to a ventilator.

“When they are installing this, I think the people are kind of gasping for air, choking, throwing up and spitting up,” Blanco said. “They had incidents where they had to take emergency showers because they were just covered in it.”

Quality Glass & Lock also donated one to Ochsner St. Mary, and Blanco said he’s willing to craft more for other hospitals. “Without those nurses and doctors, we are in real trouble,” Blanco added. “And it really takes courage to do what they are doing.”

Co-owned by Ted and Cody Blanco, Quality Glass & Lock serves the automotive, residential and commercial glass, lock and garage door needs of customers in Southeast Louisiana. They could be reached at 985-395-3791.