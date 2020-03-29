Houma Community comes Together for Beautification Project

By Catherine Losavio with the LSU AgCenter

Earlier this month, the LSU AgCenter-led Live Healthy Houma initiative joined forces with Zealous Leadership Association, Houma Beauty, Concerned Clergy and DaBizz for a beautification event to highlight the Stock Healthy, Shop Healthy store.

On March 14, volunteers gathered at a local shopping center at West Main Street and Morgan Street to landscape, pressure wash, paint murals, clean up litter, and paint light poles and parking lot lines, including handicap spaces.

“We heard that patrons felt the lack of lines was unsafe. We have also made the shopping center more handicap accessible,” said Amanda Gibson, assistant extension agent for the LSU AgCenter.

The group plans to return to complete more landscaping using donated materials once the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

Live Healthy Houma and the beautification project are part of the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities initiative to improve the physical and social environments that influence health using a community-driven approach. The effort includes Stock Healthy, Shop Healthy, which aims to increase access to healthier groceries and fresh produce.

“Zealous Leadership Association, one of our Live Healthy Houma partners, really stepped in and got the community involved,” Gibson said. “It’s amazing what the community can come together to do when everyone has a shared mission.”

The project was made possible by generous contributions from community partners such as Vida Paint, South Louisiana Seed Co., Starkes Garden Center, Zealous Leadership Association, Keep Terrebonne Beautiful and Main Street Program.

To learn more about this beautification project and LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities in Terrebonne Parish, contact Gibson at agibson@agcenter.lsu.edu or 985-446-1316.

Click here to watch video of the event.

Feature photo by Amanda Gibson.