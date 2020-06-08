Houma native pledging $15,000 for Local Youth Organizations

Houma native Alonzo Coleman, founder of Uplift Youth Now, is pledging $15,000 for organizations dedicated to helping local youth.

So far, he has has dedicated money to the 5ive Foundation, Whatever It Takes, One Hand Helps The Other, Kids Against Violence and Up Next Girls AAU basketball team

Coleman is encouraging other youth programs in Lafourche and Terrebonne to contact him at upliftyouthnow@gmail.com to receive funds from the pledge. He also is asking for anyone in the area starting social justice programs to reach out to him, as he aims to donate to them as well.

Coleman said he started this initiative to help bring social justice and assist programs that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know the pandemic has really hurt a lot of local programs that get their funding from schools,” he continued. “I’m just trying to give back, and as a black man, you always want to show them that you care.”

More about Uplift Youth Now, a program that encourages kids to stay in school while also giving their best efforts, can be found here.