Houma Police Department Gives Back, Strengthens Relationships in the Community

From Chief Dana Coleman:

Over the past few months, during the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as recent events throughout the nation with community and law enforcement relations, the Houma Police Department partnered with various community-based organizations in an effort to give back, as well as strengthen relationships with those we protect and serve.

While doing so, organizations such as the Houma Indian Nation, 2nd Harvest of New Orleans and a group known as “Bags of Hope” compiled resources, contacted the Houma Police and joined efforts in delivering various items to citizens within the community. Throughout the initiative, several residents within the City of Houma were able to retrieve an assortment of fruit and vegetables, dairy products, non-perishable food items, as well as various snacks for kids.

These types of initiatives truly display the heart of our community and show that when we come together, we can accomplish great things.